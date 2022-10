Friday, 29 October 2022

The body of a man was discovered in a citrus orchard in Güzelyurt this morning, Yeniduzen reports.

He was identified as Oruç Öztorun aged 39 and it was determined that he had taken his own life.

Mr. Öztorun was an employee of Gönyeli Municipality.

Oruç Öztorun was at the forefront of the protests held in front of the Assembly against the closure of municipalities and he became a symbol with his photograph published by Yeniduzen.

Yeniduzen