Thursday, 29 September 2022

The body of a 52-year-old man was discovered in the middle of a road in Alsancak yesterday evening, Yeniduzen reports.

A statement by the Police Press Officer read as follows: “Today (Wednesday) at around 21:15, on Akdeniz Street in Alsancak, resident Hakan Esin (54) was found dead in the road in Alsancak. The investigation into the incident continues”.

Yeniduzen