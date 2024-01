The body of a man was discovered washed up on the beach in Dipkarpaz, Yeniduzen reports.

According to a police statement, a lifeless body belonging to a male person was found washed up on the rocks at Piknik Burnu in Dipkarpaz around 9.30 am today.

The police have yet to identity the man. Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing.

Last week, Yeniduzen report that the body of a woman was discovered washed up on the rocks on a beach adjacent to a hotel in Bafra.

Yeniduzen