Sunday, 15 January 2023

Heavy rains, which have affected the whole of Cyprus, continue to affect the east of the island, Yeniduzen reports.

There were reports of flooding in the south and the roads to the Troodos mountains were closed because of heavy snowfall.

According to ‘Alphanews’ news site, there was torrential rain which affected Famagusta and Larnaca regions in particular. Roads and some homes and businesses were flooded following torrential rain affecting Ayia Napa and Protara regions, while the [south] Cyprus Fire Brigade responded to more than 50 calls.

The news site also showed images of one person canoeing in flood waters.

Yeniduzen