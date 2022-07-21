Thursday, 21 July 2022

According to the “North Cyprus Corruption Barometer”, 77 percent of Turkish Cypriots interviewed believed that corruption has increased in the last 12 months, Yeniduzen reported.

The “North Cyprus Corruption Barometer ” report, which was prepared by Sertaç Sonan and Ömer Gökçekuş with the support of the British High Commissioner, is based on a survey of 1,000 people conducted by Metron Research in November and December of 2021.

The survey revealed that respondents thought that the Prime Minister and government ministers were the most corrupt.

While 77 percent of those taking part in the survey believed that corruption had increased in the last 12 months, only 4 percent thought that there was less corruption.

Yeniduzen