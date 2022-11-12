Saturday, 12 November 2022

A march will be held today in protest against the construction of the new presidential complex being funded by Turkey, Yeniduzen reports.

The ‘No to the Complex’ Platform organised the march which begins at 16.00 at the Kermiya roundabout in Nicosia.

The Platform announced on 3 November that it would file a lawsuit with the courts to stop the construction of the “Presidential and Republic Assembly Complex”, which it described as “unauthorised, illegal and unconstitutional” and defined as a “Külliye“.

Ali Döney, speaking on behalf of the Platform, reading the press release, said, “As pro-democracy and pro-solution forces that came together under the roof of the No Complex Platform, we want to protect our country, our will, our culture, our lifestyle, our nature, and lead an equal, fair, modern, democratic and libertarian life on these lands. We say no to the complex to make it possible”.

Döney noted that they would continue to work to enlarge and expand the petition.

The ‘No to the Complex’ Platform consists of the following organisations:

Independence Road, BKP, Baraka Cultural Center, CTP, ÇAĞ-SEN, DEV-İŞ, DAU-SEN, EL-SEN, Air Traffic Controllers Union, Public Workers Union, KTÖS, KTAMS, KTOEÖS, Cyprus Turkish Peace Association, Famagusta Initiative , Left Movement, Tourism Workers Union, TDP-TKP, YKP, Green Peace Movement.

Yeniduzen