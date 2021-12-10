The three largest unions in North Cyprus have begun a march from Bogaz and are heading towards the Assembly building to protest at increasing poverty rates, Kibris Postasi reported.

A total of 60 people from KTAMS, KAMUSEN and KAMU-İŞ Boards of Directors are marching to protest against the increasing cost of living brought about by the ever-devaluing Turkish Lira.

The march was being held “to draw attention to the problems of the increasing impoverishment of the people“, they said.

Motorists honked their horns in support as the activists, wearing tee shirts with the slogan ‘No to Poverty’, sang songs and chanted slogans.

