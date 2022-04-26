Tuesday, 26 April 2022

A Marine Traffic Surveillance Station will be established at Cape Zafer and in the Zeytinlik region in Dipkarpaz, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the agreement signed between the governments of Turkey and the TRNC and published in the official gazette, a Marine Traffic Surveillance Station will be established at Cape Zafer Cape and the Zeytinlik region in Dipkarpaz.

The lighthouse located in the Zeytinlik region will be converted into a Marine Traffic Surveillance Station.

Traffic Surveillance Stations contain a combination of various types of sensors installed to collect, process and disseminate information about maritime traffic and weather, sea conditions. In recent years, refugee ships and human smuggling, as well as oil exploration activities around the island, have prompted Turkey to play a more active role in the Mediterranean.

Yeniduzen