Friday, 15 July 2022

Australian citizen Mark Douglas Buddle, who was wanted by Interpol for membership of a criminal organisation, possession of illegal firearms and money laundering was deported to Turkey in a recent police operation, Yeniduzen reported.

Buddle, who originally had a one month visitor’s visa had remained in North Cyprus illegally. It was stated that he continued with his money laundering activities while in the country.

Since his arrest and deportation to Turkey, he has now been declared an undesirable alien by the TRNC authorities and banned from re-entering the country.

The Ministry of Interior decided to deport him on July 8, following which, he was taken to Ankara on July 10, under the supervision of two police officers assigned by the General Directorate of Police, and handed over to the authorities of the Republic of Turkey.

Buddle is now expected to be extradited to his home country of Australia where he is wanted, among other charges, in connection to the murder of a security guard.

Yeniduzen