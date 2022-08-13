Saturday, 13 August, 2022

Ceremonies will be held in Serdarlı, Famagusta and Lefke, which were liberated during the second phase of Turkey’s military intervention, which started on July 20, 1974, on 14, 15 and 16 August, Kibris Postasi reported.

The victims of mass murders will be commemorated in Taşkent, Muratağa-Sandallar and Atlılar. And a commemoration ceremony will be held for the martyrs in Lefke.

A commemoration ceremony attended by President Ersin Tatar at the Atlılar Martyrdom Monument will begin at 10 am on Sunday with the laying of wreaths. After a moment of silence, a salute, the National Anthem and the hoisting of the flags, the ceremony will end with a tour of the cemetery and a prayer at the grave.

Kibris Postasi