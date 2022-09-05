Monday, 5 September 2022

The wearing of masks is mandatory for students aged 6 and over, teachers, supervisors and drivers in classrooms and other indoor areas of schools, as well as on school buses, Kibris Postasi reports.

The decisions made by the Supreme Committee on Communicable Diseases came into force after being published in yesterday’s issue of the Official Gazette.

The Communicable Diseases Committee also recommended that school children aged 4-6 years wear masks in the classroom and indoors.

Classrooms should be ventilated, disinfection rules for all classrooms and teachers’ rooms and other indoor areas should be followed.

If there is a case of coronavirus in a child’s family, the child may continue to attend school unless it is positive and the child has not been vaccinated.

Testing

The Ministry of Health will create a screening programme and conduct random screening tests at schools.

Classroom teachers must ask students before entering class about any symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, etc. Students with symptoms will be sent for testing.

Encouraging Hand Hygiene

Training on hand hygiene will be given by the School Pandemic Boards. Training to encourage the use of soap and water and the use of disinfection when necessary will be given.

Hand disinfectant should be placed in places deemed appropriate by the school administration (canteen, cafeteria, etc.). In particular, disinfection procedures at pre-school education institutions for those children aged 5 and under will be in place.

Kibris Postasi