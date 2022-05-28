LGC News logo

Mask Wearing Indoors no Longer Required

  • 8:54 am

North Cyprus News - Public wear masks

Saturday, 28 May 2022 

The obligation to wear masks in indoor areas has been lifted by a decision taken by the High Committee on Infectious Diseases, BRT reported.

However, it was recommended that people in the risk category continue to use masks in public indoor places.

People considered to be at risk are as follows:  Those over 60 years of age, those with underlying lung, kidney, neurology diseases, people who use drugs that suppress the immune system long term, people with diabetes, HIV patients, especially those who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

BRTK

