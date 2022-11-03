Thursday, 3 November 2022

A protest march against the construction of the new presidential complex will be held on Saturday, 12 November at 4pm, Yeniduzen reports.

The ‘No to the Complex Platform ‘ announced that it would file a lawsuit by applying to the judiciary to stop the construction of the “Presidential and Republic Assembly Campus”, which it said was “unauthorised, illegal and unconstitutional” and defined it as a “Külliye”.

At a joint press conference held by the organisations which constitute the “No Külliye Platform”, Ali Yöney read out the press release on behalf of the platform which is as follows:

“As pro-democracy and pro-solution forces that came together under the umbrella of the No Complex Platform, we want to protect our country, our will, our culture, our lifestyle, our nature, and lead an equal, fair, modern, democratic and libertarian life in these lands. We say no to the complex to make it possible”.

Yöney noted that they will continue to work to enlarge and expand the petition.

He stated that there would be meetings with the City Planning Department, Construction Committee and Nicosia Turkish Municipality, and that the necessary support will be given to the relevant institutions to use their powers and responsibilities.

Indicating that a regional meeting will be held to ensure the active participation of the public, Yöney said that the meetings and times would be as follows:

Guzelyurt-Lefke regional meeting on Saturday, 5 November at 18.00, Iskele regional meeting at 19.00 on Monday, 7 November, Famagusta regional meeting at 19.00 on Wednesday, 9 November, Kyrenia regional meeting at 19.00 on Thursday, 10 November.

The No Külliye Platform consists of the following organisations:

Independence Road, BKP, Baraka Cultural Centre, CTP, ÇAĞ-SEN, DEV-İŞ, DAU-SEN, EL-SEN, Air Traffic Controllers Union, Public Workers Union, KTÖS, KTAMS, KTOEÖS, Cyprus Turkish Peace Association, Famagusta Initiative, Left Movement, Tourism Workers Union, TDP-TKP, YKP, Green Peace Movement.

Yeniduzen