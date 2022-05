Friday, 27 May 2022

The price of fuel has been increased by around 5.40 TL per litre following a decision taken by the Council of Ministers, Yeniduzen reported.

The new prices per litre are as follows:. Unleaded 95 Octane – 23.54 TL, Unleaded 98 Octane – 23.81 TL, Euro Diesel – 22.19 TL and Paraffin – 21.58 TL.

Last week, the cabinet announced that it would delay the predicted price increase to fuel of around 3.90 TL per litre by one week.

Yeniduzen