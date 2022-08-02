Tuesday, 2 August, 2022

Since the introduction of the new electricity tariff, there has been an increase of 60 percent to bills for a household that consumes 250 kWh of electricity per month, Yeniduzen reported.

Electricity bills have increased from 825 TL to 2,655 TL, while those formerly at 3,400 TL have gone up to 6,500 TL,

Consumers who use between 250-500 kWh will find their bill has increased by 20 percent.

For example a consumer who used more than 250 kWh paid a monthly bill of 250 TL, while this figure has increased to 400 TL.

There was a huge leap in the cost of electricity in March when Faiz Sucuoğlu was prime minister. Following a public outcry, Sucuoğlu announced that a part of the hike in March would be covered by the state for a month.

When the government changed and Ünal Üstel was appointed prime minister, electricity bills were raised once again in July.

The triple tariff, introduced to encourage minimal consumption of electricity, was abolished when Sunat Atun, who recently resigned his post, was finance minister

Yeniduzen