Friday, 2 September, 2022

Figures show that the number of passengers using Ercan Airport this June was over 390 percent more compared to June, 2021, Yeniduzen reports.

According to a written statement issued by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, 132,800 passengers arrived at Ercan Airport in June while the number of departing passengers was 145,079. During this time, while the number of passengers using Ercan reached 277,879, there was an increase of 391.07 percent in the number of passengers using the airport compared to the same month of the previous year.

Additionally, the transport ministry statement says that in June, the total weight of inbound and outbound cargo increased by 28.06 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Yeniduzen