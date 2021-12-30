The South Cyprus Ministry of Health has stated that in the last 24 hours, 3,002 new cases of the coronavirus were detected following 118,894 tests, and five people have died, Yeniduzen reported.

The number of new cases detected since the emergence of the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, has increased the total case numbers in the south to 157,928, and the death toll to 635.

Currently, there are 174 people being treated for Covid-19, and the number of those with serious conditions is 84. The age range of those who died today is between 74-94.

Yeniduzen