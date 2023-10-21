Saturday, 21 October 2023

The Turkish Cypriot Medical Association held a press conference regarding the police investigation into prescription fraud, BRT reports.

A press statement read out by president of the medical association Ahmet Özant, said that the association was closely following the police investigation.

He stated that justice must be served, all corruption in the country must be revealed and all irregularities must be brought to light

“We believe that prescriptions written for aid purposes in the name of public health and prescriptions for drugs that do not reach patients, as well as unfair gains obtained from prescriptions that do not reach patients, and the corruption that provides them, must be distinguished from each other“, Özant said

He emphasised that these issues should be taken into consideration when conducting an investigation and corruption and irregularities should not be confused with each other.

Özant also criticised the fact that doctors were being handcuffed and taken to the courts, and asked for sensitive treatment on this issue.

“We would like to emphasise that it is not only due to the fault or negligence or illegal actions of physicians and pharmacists. We invite all police and judicial authorities to cooperate in the investigation process and call on physicians not to prescribe insurance in this unsafe environment“.

In a report by Yeniduzen, Dr. Feliz Besim CTP pointed a finger at the Minister of Labour and Social Security and his predecessors for ignoring a file which contained the names of 91 doctors and 291 pharmacies with insurance contracts suspected of acting irregularly, accusing the minsters of a lack of oversight. [Ed.]

BRTK