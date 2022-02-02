Wednesday, 02 February, 2022.

There is likely to be a shortage of drugs available in North Cyprus this year, President of the Pharmacists’ Association Umut Öksüz has said, Kibris Postasi reported.

Öksüz said that 126 million Turkish Lira had been allocated for the purchase of drugs and medical supplies, however, he predicted that this would not last until the end of the year. People will have problems accessing the medicines they need, he warned.

The head of the Pharmacists’ Association also noted that some pharmaceutical companies had closed down because the cost of raw materials had increased and they were unable to sell their products at an affordable price.

He predicted that the cost of medicines would rise by 30 percent within the next three weeks. This will hit the pockets of many people who are already struggling with cost of living rises across the board, fueled by the weakened lira.

Kibris Postasi