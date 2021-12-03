The Turkish Cypriot Medical Association has called for extra safety measures in view of the increasing number of cases of the coronavirus, Yeniduzen reported.

A statement from the Medical Association has called on the government, the public and people in the business sector to “tighten the controls and implement some restrictions” to limit the case numbers in the country.

The statement said that the daily number of cases is between 200-300 and that the Pandemic Hospital is almost full. The number of patients in intensive care is pushing the limits of the health system as there are problems finding beds for those patients. “Alarms were sounding”, the Medical Association warned.

The statement said the following:

“To this end, we are calling on those in government, to tighten the controls and introduce some restrictions. We remind you that unsupervised rules have no meaning, and writing a rule has no meaning if it’s not enforced. Tighten the rules and increase the controls in closed areas where contamination is more likely. Prohibit and supervise the entry of unvaccinated persons, those who do not have up-to-date COVID-19 testing, into enclosed spaces.

“Keep a close eye on developments for the new COVID-19 variant, ‘omicron’, and perform double PCR or isolation at entry until the situation is clear. Do not hesitate to take decisions for public health, ensure that the decisions you make are implemented.

“Deficiencies in drugs and materials for patients receiving treatment in state hospitals and emergency hospitals continue to increase. Physicians are helpless during the treatment process and experience problems in the delivery of ideal health services due to deficiencies. It is one of the most important duties of our managers to promptly correct these deficiencies before our patients become victims.

“Business owners should also do their part, by providing an environment suitable for pandemic conditions in their workplaces, monitor the rules at the entrance to their businesses, and should not let unvaccinated or COVID-19 untested individuals into their businesses [premises]”.

Yeniduzen