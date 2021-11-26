There has been an increase in the number of people being hospitalised infected with the coronavirus and there are more patients in the intensive care unit, the Medical Association has said, Yeniduzen reported.

The Association said that there needed to be more testing for the virus in order for education and for the healthcare system to be viable.

The infection rate in North Cyprus has increased to 1.27 percent in the last 14 days, the Association said, noting that the number of cases per 100,000 has increased from 331 to 510.

The Medical Association said, “It is necessary to make certain regulations in public and social areas“, adding that it is essential to impose regulations and restrictions especially in high-risk activities carried out in public activity areas or closed-in venues.

“At the point where we have arrived, it is essential that we comply with the social distance, mask use and hygiene rules as much as possible. In particular, people in the at-risk group should minimise social contacts and stay away from crowded areas as much as possible; When you have to enter public areas, it is of great importance to follow the social distance-mask-hygiene rules. For this reason, individuals have an important responsibility to protect our loved ones”, the Association said.

Yeniduzen