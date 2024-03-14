Local businessman Mehmet Eziç underwent by-pass surgery at the Near East University Hospital yesterday, Yeniduzen reports.

A statement made by the Chief Physician of NEU Hospital is as follows:

“Today, during the noon hours, Mehmet Eziç, who underwent coronary angiography due to a heart attack, was urgently taken into surgery by the Cardiac and Vascular Surgery team at Near East University Hospital, consisting of Prof. Dr. Aşkın Ali Korkmaz, Prof. Dr. Barçın Özcem, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Özlem Balcıoğlu, and Dr. Aşkın Pekbay. Following a successful coronary bypass surgery, Mehmet Eziç continues to receive treatment and monitoring in the Intensive Care Unit of the Near East University Hospital’s Cardiac and Vascular Surgery department”.

Mehmet Eziç is famous for his restaurants in North Cyprus.

Yeniduzen