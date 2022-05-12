Thursday, 12 May 2022
Ünal Üstel (UBP), mandated by President Tatar to form a new government, announced the names of the cabinet members, Yeniduzen reported.
Üstel, met with the YDP and DP after receiving the approval from the UBP Party Assembly, and presented the names of the cabinet members to President Tatar.
Included in the cabinet is Sunat Atun who was at the centre of a disagreement with former Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoglu who wanted him dismissed, which led to the collapse of the coalition government and was reinstated as Minister of Finance.
It was also noteworthy that the Minister of Health, Ali Pilli, who took office in the previous government, was not appointed as a minister in the new term.
The full list of cabinet members are as follows:
Prime Minister: Ünal Üstel
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Environment, Culture and Youth: Fikri Ataoğlu
Minister of Public Works and Transport: Erhan Arıklı
Minister of Agriculture: Dursun Oguz
Foreign Minister: Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu
Interior Minister Ziya Öztürkler
Minister of Health: İzlem Gürçağ
Minister of Labour and Social Security: Hasan Taçoy
Finance Minister: Sunat Atun
Minister of Economy and Energy: Olgun Amcaoğlu
Minister of Education: Nazım Çavuşoğlu