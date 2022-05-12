Thursday, 12 May 2022

Ünal Üstel (UBP), mandated by President Tatar to form a new government, announced the names of the cabinet members, Yeniduzen reported.

Üstel, met with the YDP and DP after receiving the approval from the UBP Party Assembly, and presented the names of the cabinet members to President Tatar.

Included in the cabinet is Sunat Atun who was at the centre of a disagreement with former Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoglu who wanted him dismissed, which led to the collapse of the coalition government and was reinstated as Minister of Finance.

It was also noteworthy that the Minister of Health, Ali Pilli, who took office in the previous government, was not appointed as a minister in the new term.

The full list of cabinet members are as follows:

Prime Minister: Ünal Üstel

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Environment, Culture and Youth: Fikri Ataoğlu

Minister of Public Works and Transport: Erhan Arıklı

Minister of Agriculture: Dursun Oguz

Foreign Minister: Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu

Interior Minister Ziya Öztürkler

Minister of Health: İzlem Gürçağ

Minister of Labour and Social Security: Hasan Taçoy

Finance Minister: Sunat Atun

Minister of Economy and Energy: Olgun Amcaoğlu

Minister of Education: Nazım Çavuşoğlu

Yeniduzen