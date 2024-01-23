A march in memory of murdered 16-year-old Helin Ressur who died last January will take place on Thursday January 25, Yeniduzen reports.

The march has been organised by the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Women’s Organisation. A statement issued by the Women’s Organisation said: “We know that many perpetrators of violence, such as Helin’s murderer, are empowered by the state, which does not prevent violence. The way to prevent violence is through policies that strengthen gender equality”.

A march will be held for Helin at the Famagusta Memorial roundabout on Thursday, January 25 at 16.00, and a concert will be held afterwards.

Helin’s mother, Zişan Saltukhan, who spoke to Yeniduzen said, “I invite everyone to the march on January 25. Everyone come and support [the march]. Let my daughter’s voice be heard. My Helin should not be forgotten, let her be remembered“.

Helin Ressur was murdered in January 2023 on a building site by a young man known to her.

His trial has been ongoing for the past year.

Regarding punishment for the defendant, her mother said. “I want life imprisonment”.

Yeniduzen