Commemorative events are being held today in memory of the Famagusta school children known as the Champion Angels, who lost their lives in the Isias Hotel, Adıyaman which collapsed in the earthquake that occurred on February 6, 2023, at 03.17 Cyprus time, Yeniduzen.

The children, accompanied by teachers, were in Adıyaman to participate in the volleyball championship, and today is the first anniversary of the earthquake which claimed the lives of thousands in Turkey and Syria.

A commemoration ceremony was held for the 35 Turkish Cypriot students and teachers, who lost their lives in the Isias Hotel, at the Champion Angels Martyrs’ Cemetery in Famagusta Cemetery at 10:00.

At the ceremony, which began with a moment of silence, the National Anthem and the hoisting of the flags, Presidential Ersin Tatar, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, Minister of National Education Nazım Çavuşoğlu and Famagusta Mayor Süleyman Uluçay made speeches. After the speeches, prayers were read and graves were visited and flowers were left.

Yeniduzen