Wednesday, 22 June 2022

The village of Mersinlik in the Kantara region has been evacuated as a precaution against a fire which broke out yesterday afternoon and continues to spread, Kibris Postasi reported.

Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Dursun Oğuz, told Kibris Postasi that three helicopters, two of which belong to the UN Peacekeeping Force and one from Turkey have been deployed.

Meanwhile, Yeniduzen reported that the Mayor of Büyükkonuk Ahmet Sennaroğlu said that there are 50 houses likely to be affected by the fire in Mersinlik, and that all of them are at risk because of the difficulties of fighting the fire on the ground in such a mountainous region.

Sennaroğlu said that the public has been asked to help. “Work vehicles and the Forest Department are trying to prevent the fire. But the wind is very strong, the fire is advancing”, he said.

Kibris Postasi, Yeniduzen