39-year-old Meryem Toprak is still missing, her sister Semra said in a post on social media yesterday.

Meryem, who left her home in Yamaçköy last Monday (25 October) is disabled. She is blind in one eye and has little vision in the other, she cannot speak and is no taller than a young child.

Semra Toprak has called on those hunting in the region today to keep a lookout for any signs of her.

On Thursday, Civil Defence teams, the police and military launched a search for her, without success so far.

If anyone has seen her or signs of her they are asked to call this number 0533 877 38 87.

LGC News