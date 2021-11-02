A disbled woman who went missing on October 25, has still not been found and the large scale that was launched has been called off now, Kibris Postasi reported.

Meryem Toprak aged 39, is disabled, mute and virtually without sight, left her home in the village of Yamaçköy and has not been seen since.

Geçitkale Mayor Hasan Öztaş stated that intense searches were carried out over five days covering an area of ​​45 square kilometres but without results.

The mayor said that Geçitkale municipality along with a number of other municipalities, the Civil Defence Organization, Police Special Operations Unit, Military Special Unit and citizens had joined in the searches.

To date there has been no trace of her.

Mayor Öztaş said, “Our last hope was that the hunters would find her on the day of the hunt [Sunday]“, and that the large-scale search was terminated at the end of five days. Meanwhile, regional police are continuing to patrol the area.

Meryem’s family have said that they have offered a reward and can be contacted on social media.

