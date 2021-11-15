LGC News logo

Meryem’s Body Found In A Forest

  • 1 min ago

North Cyprus News - Meyrem Toprak - missing
[Missing Woman – Meryem Toprak]
The body of Meryem Toprak, who has been missing since 25 October, was found by a hunter in the forested area to the west of Çamlıca, Yeniduzen reported on Sunday.

A large-scale search involving locals, volunteers, civil defence, police and the military was launched after she disappeared, but finally called off after no trace was found of the 39-year-old woman. Meryem was virtually blind, mute and had the stature of a young child. She was known in her village of Yamaçköy and never went far, her family said.

A post mortem will be made to discover the cause of her death. 

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook