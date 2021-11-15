The body of Meryem Toprak, who has been missing since 25 October, was found by a hunter in the forested area to the west of Çamlıca, Yeniduzen reported on Sunday.

A large-scale search involving locals, volunteers, civil defence, police and the military was launched after she disappeared, but finally called off after no trace was found of the 39-year-old woman. Meryem was virtually blind, mute and had the stature of a young child. She was known in her village of Yamaçköy and never went far, her family said.

A post mortem will be made to discover the cause of her death.

Yeniduzen