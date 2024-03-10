The skies will be partly cloudy today, with temperatures at a round 21 – 24 C, the Met Office has forecast.

According to the weekly weather forecast, the region will be under the influence of a low pressure system on the first and last days of the forecast period, and a high pressure system and a cool and humid air mass on the other days.

Accordingly, today the weather will be partly cloudy to slightly cloudy and for the rest of the week.

The highest temperatures will generally be around 21-24 C inland and on the coast.

The wind will blow moderate to occasionally strong from the north and west on the first day of the forecast period, and from the north and east for the rest of the week.

Kibris Postasi