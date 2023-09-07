Thursday, 8 September 2023

There have been concerns about the Mediterranean storm which has caused serious flooding in Turkey and Greece and how it might affect Cyprus, Kibris Postasi reports.

The President of the Chamber of Meteorologists Mediha Orun responded with the following statement:

“It seems that it will not affect Cyprus for now. It will land in Libya on September 10 and lose its effect on September 11. Time is far away, we are monitoring it. Its direction and intensity may change“.

Orun also noted that dusty weather will come over North Africa from today and will last until Saturday, September 9.

Kibris Postasi