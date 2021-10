Limassol in South Cyprus experienced a mild earthquake this morning, BRT reported.

According to the statement issued by the Met Office’s Seismology Service, an earthquake of mild intensity measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, at a depth of approximately 5.6 km in Limassol, was recorded at 07.53 today, approximately 86 km from the Meteorology Department’s Seismograph Station at Alevkaya.

BRTK