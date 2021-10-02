President of the Greenpeace Movement Feriha Tel, has alleged that the fires that broke out in the Alevkayası region three days ago, were caused by “the soldiers who persistently continued to fire artillery and mortars despite the [hot] weather”, Kibris Postasi reported.

In a post on social media, Tel said that the fire spread above the Alevkayası-Görneç road. “It was only a matter of time before it reached the dense forest of Alevkayası“.

He added that the area could be full of unexploded ammunition because of the military shooting range in the region, which would be hazardous for firefighters.

The head of Greenpeace said, “This means that ground crews cannot intervene in a potentially spreading fire“.

Kibris Postasi