Tuesday, 27 June 2023

The coastline between Glapsides Beach and Silver Beach in Famagusta has been closed to the public and declared a military zone by the Cyprus Turkish Peace Command (KTBK), Yeniduzen reports.

The beach area in front of the male student dormitory affiliated to the Turkish Armed Forces Education Foundation, has been designated as a private beach, solely for the use of military personnel.

Famagusta District Governor Özden Keser told Yeniduzen that he had discussed the issue with the authorised commander and had been informed that the area was “closed only to ATVs” on the grounds that “ATVs (quad bikes) driving along the coastline may endanger the safety of military personnel using the beach.

“According to the information I have received, the coastline is open to civilian use. It is forbidden to only take photos and enter with vehicles such as ATVs”.

Nevertheless, a Yeniduzen reporter observed that there was barbed wire in place, effectively prohibiting anyone other than military personnel accessing that part of the coastline. Guard posts had been placed on both sides and civilians were not allowed to enter.

Ahmet Said Sayın, one of the lawyers who had begun a campaign against the practise of privatising beaches and charging an entry fee, said, “If there is no decision by the Council of Ministers, or it is in the Constitution, it is against the law”.

Sayın said, “The Council of Ministers should declare the said area to be a military zone with a reasoned decision. If there is no such decision, it would be contrary to Article 38 of the Constitution. Because if a facility is to be built on a shore, it has to take care of the public interest“, he added.

Yeniduzen