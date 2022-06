Tuesday, 14 June 2022

The Martyr Lieutenant Caner GÖNYELİ-2022 Search and Rescue Invitation Exercise is being held with the participation of civilian and military units from the Republic of Turkey and the TRNC Search and Rescue Organisation, Kibris Postasi reported.

The land phase of the exercise will be held in Kyrenia 101 Evler (St. Hilarion) area today.

The sea phase of the exercise will be performed tomorrow offshore Famagusta.

