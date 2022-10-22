Saturday, 22 October 2022

Forty million dollars, part of the proceeds of an illegal betting operation in North Cyprus have been seized, Yeniduzen reported.

Turkish Minister of the Interior Süleyman Soylu said, “This operation took place in Cyprus“.

In a statement about the illegal betting operation, Minister of the Interior Süleyman Soylu said, “Together with MASAK, the Police carried out a successful operation. This operation came out of Cyprus, this operation resulted from the murder of [Kyrenia casino boss] Halil Falyalı. Currently, 40 million dollars have been confiscated, but this is just the beginning“, he said.

Minister Soylu stated the following:

“Illegal Betting is based in England and based in Malta. At the same time, it spreads like a cancer that spreads to us in the Balkans and the geography around us. Its circulation is also provided by cryptocurrencies. If the situation that prevents illegal betting is not revealed, it also acts as a carrier of crypto money. Turkey works sensitively with all its institutions“.

Kyrenia casino boss, Halil Falyalı and his chauffeur were murdered in a street shooting incident in Çatalköy in February this year.

Falyalı is said to have been linked to money laundering and illegal gambling operations.

Turkish daily Sabah reported that Falyalı transferred money from illegal gambling to cryptocurrency accounts owned by a Turkish criminal organisation.

Yeniduzen