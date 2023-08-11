Friday, 11 August 2023

The right to claim deposits left in banks for the last 10 years has now expired, Yeniduzen reports.

According to official data, around 2.7 million TL deposited in 17 banks by 575 people, have been left unclaimed.

Additionally, a total of 164,734 Euros, deposited by 96 individuals have been left for 10 years in 15 banks, while £371,387 have been left in 16 banks by 233 people. And a total of $215,518 deposited in 15 banks have been unclaimed by 117 people.

Lists of all these deposits were published by the TRNC Central Bank, requesting that those who were entitled to claim the monies should do so within one year.

According to the law; Deposits, trusts and receivables that are not claimed by their owners within one year from the announcement in the Official Gazette will be transferred to the Savings Deposit Insurance and Financial Stability Fund.

Yeniduzen