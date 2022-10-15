Saturday, 15 October 2022

An explosion which took place occurred deep in a coal mine in Bartın has claimed the lives of 28 miners, Yeniduzen reports.

The explosion occurred at around 18:15 in a mine located on the Black Sea coast, owned by the Amasra Institution Directorate of the Turkish Hard Coal Institution (TTK).

A total of 149 personnel were sent to the scene where the explosion took place, with 5 rescue vehicles, 31 ambulances and 1 emergency response vehicle from the city centre and outside the province.

There were 110 miners working in the shaft when the explosion occurred on Friday evening.

Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said efforts were continuing to reach 15 people. Most of them are in the mine’s gallery where a fire is still burning.

It is believed the explosion was caused by a transformer.

Yeniduzen