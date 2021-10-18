The minimum age for people to be able to receive a third booster dose of Covid vaccine has been dropped to 40, Kibris Postasi reported.

Minister of Health Dt. Ünal Üstel said that a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be given to people aged 40 and upwards who have had two doses of Sinovac vaccine and six months have passed since their last jab.

Centres offering vaccination as of Tuesday, October 19, 2021, are located as follows:



Nicosia

Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital Outpatient Diagnosis Department (Weekly 08.30-13.00. Saturdays 08.30-16.00)

Railroad Polyclinic- (Week between 08.30-14.00)

Near East University Hospital (08.00-16.00 on weekdays)

Famagusta

Famagusta State Hospital (08.00-14.00 on weekdays and Saturdays)

Near East University Famagusta Dispensary (08.00-16.00 on weekdays)

Kyrenia

Kyrenia Dr Akçiçek Hospital (08.00-14.00 on weekdays)

Suat Günsel Hospital (08.00-16.00 on weekdays)

Guzelyurt

Near East University Güzelyurt Dispensary (08.00-16.00 on weekdays)

Lefke

Cengiz Topel Hospital (09.00-13.00 on weekdays)

