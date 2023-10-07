Saturday, 7 October 2023

The poverty line for a family of four as of September 30 has increased to 17,074 TL, President of the Cyprus Turkish Civil Servants Union (KTAMS) Güven Bengihan announced, Yeniduzen reports.

There is a shortfall is 1,324 TL, he underlined.

According to the latest exchange rate, the minimum wage is £468,30 while the poverty line is £508.76 pounds.

Bengihan said that according to the official figures from the Statistical Institute, 3.27% inflation occurred in North Cyprus in September 2023. Total inflation for 9 months was 63.64%.

With the increasing gap between the minimum wage and the poverty line, minimum wage earners are condemned to starvation. Hunger should not be the fate of minimum wage earners, Bengihan said.

Yeniduzen