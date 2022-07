Thursday, 7 July 2022

The Minimum Wage Commission will meet today to determine the second change to the minimum wage for 2022, Yeniduzen reported.

The commission will convene at the Ministry Meeting Hall at 6pm this evening as requested by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

The current minimum wage last determined in January 2022 is as follows:

Hourly rate: 40.38 TL, Daily: 323.07 TL, Weekly: 1615.38 TL, Monthly gross 7.000.00 TL.

Yeniduzen