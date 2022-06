Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Minimum wage earners could be 496 TL better off per month following approval by the Assembly of total tax exemption on the minimum wage, Yeniduzen reported.

The draft law prepared by Republican Turkish Party (CTP) deputies was unanimously approved by the parliamentary General Assembly.

If the bill passes the committee stage, minimum wage earners will not be required to pay the 8.14 percent tax on their income.

Yeniduzen