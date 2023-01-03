Tuesday, 3 January 2023

The Minimum Wage Commission meeting has ended and Minister of Labour and Social Security Hasan Taçoy announced that the new minimum wage was determined as 11,800 TL net and 13, 563 TL gross.

Taçoy also stated that workplaces with more than 5 employees will receive 50% premium support for up to 10 employees.

Representing the workers, the head of HÜR-İŞ Ahmet Serdaroğlu said, “The government should take serious measures in order to maintain the determined minimum wage”.

Stating that they took this decision in consultation and with consensus, Serdaroğlu emphasised the importance of market stability and price control. “Our consultations with the Ministry in this context will continue. Price stabilisation should be applied to basic food products. In order to maintain this determined minimum wage, the government should take serious measures,” Serdaroğlu said.

Yeniduzen