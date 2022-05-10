Tuesday, 10 May 2022

The minimum wage has again fallen below the poverty line as of 30 April, Kibris Postasi reported.

Depreciation of the Turkish Lira means that the latest minimum salary which was increased to 6,090 TL falls below the poverty line which is now 7,939 TL for a family of four, the Cyprus Turkish Public Officials Union (KTAMS) has said.

A statement issued by KTAMS said:

“According to the report we obtained from the Department of Inpatient Treatment Institutions affiliated to the TRNC Ministry of Health, based on the nutritional pattern required for a healthy nutrition of a family of four, and the averages of the prices of the commodities in this pattern sent to our union by the Statistical Institute, for a family of 4 on April 30, 2022. As of that date, the hunger limit has been calculated as 7,939 TL .

“According to the study conducted by our union, the compulsory food expenditure amount that an adult woman should make in order to eat healthy is 68.09 TL per day, 2,042.7 TL per month , 71.76 TL per day for an adult man, 2,152.8 TL per month, for children aged 15-19 74.82 TL per day, 2,244.6 TL per month and 49.95 TL per day for children aged 4-6, 1,498.5 TL per month”.

Kibris Postasi