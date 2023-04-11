Tuesday, 11 April 2023

The strike by the electrical workers’ union El-Sen is delaying the connection of electricity to the new terminal building at Ercan Airport, Yeniduzen reports.

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel has demanded that Kib-Tek “find a solution urgently” as the government faces potential embarrassment given that Turkish President Erdoğan is coming to the TRNC on April 18 to inaugurate the new terminal.

Yeniduzen understands that the government is prepared to outsource the technical and energy work.

Minister of Transport Erhan Arıklı, told Yeniduzen that, “Unfortunately, the electricity connection got stuck in EL-SEN’s action. EL-SEN does not intervene in malfunctions despite the strike ban. Therefore, electrical checks cannot be made. The work cannot be carried out”, he said.

Arıklı said, “If necessary, we will purchase services from outside and carry out the testing process. Then electricity will be connected.

“We will be patient with the [strike] action a little longer, and if necessary, we will purchase outsourcing services in this regard”.

He said that the government would also outsource the task of dealing with Kib-Tek consumers experiencing electricity malfunctions.

“We cannot leave the citizens without electricity“, Arıklı said.

Yeniduzen