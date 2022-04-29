Friday, 29 April 2022

Following the worldwide increase in cases of acute hepatitis in children, the TRNC Ministry of Health has issued a statement which said that so far, no cases have been found in children in North Cyprus, Yeniduzen reported.

The statement reads as follows:

“As we follow through the international surveillance networks and as reported in the press, an increase in cases of acute hepatitis, the cause of which has not yet been clarified, has been detected in European countries, especially in the UK, between January 2022 and April 20, 2022, especially in children aged 0-16.

“However, most patients were found to be positive for adenovirus type 41. Most of these patients were under the age of 5 and presented with complaints of fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, and jaundice. There has been no patient followed up so far, most of the patients have recovered.

“It was reported that three patients required liver transplants. No case has been detected in our country so far. Our Ministry is following the issue and will share any developments with the public in the coming days”.

Meanwhile BRTK reported that Haravgi, published in Southern Cyprus, wrote that the mysterious hepatitis virus, which occurs in children in many countries, was detected for the first time in a 4-and-a-half-year-old child in Southern Cyprus yesterday.

Yeniduzen