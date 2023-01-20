Friday, 20 January 2023

The leader of the Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority Employees Union (El-Sen) Caglayan Cesurer, spoke to Kibris Postasi about the power cuts. There were one-hour alternating power cuts throughout the country last week, and more power cuts occurred in many regions last night.

Cesurer stated that there had been no maintenance of power units in the first six months of 2022, and therefore they had fallen out of service. These failures were overlapping, he said.

The union leader also pointed out that Kib-Tek owed 1.8 billion Turkish Lira in unpaid debts. Suppliers have refused to supply spare parts because of outstanding debts owed to them by the electricity authority, Cesurer said.

“Society remains in the dark”, he said.

Kibris Postasi