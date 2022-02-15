Tuesday, 15 February, 2022.

The missing twin of a three-year-old girl found wandering alone in the buffer zone near Athienou in the early hours on Tuesday was found later in the afternoon after a lengthy search by UN personnel and Greek Cypriot police, Cyprus Mail reported.

The little girl was found at Pournara migrant reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia and both children were handed over to their parents at the Ledra Palace crossing in the presence of welfare officers in the afternoon.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said. “A woman, an illegal immigrant, seems to have crossed from the occupied areas at the same time as her parents and the twin girls tried to cross. However, under currently unclear circumstances, it seems that the woman took one of the children with her”.

He added that “it seems that the woman and the three-year-old girl were picked up by an unknown person in a car which took them to Pournara in Kokkinotrimithia”.

The woman was questioned about how she ended up with the girl and who had taken them to Pournara.

Cyprus Mail