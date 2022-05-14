Saturday, 14 May 2022

Following the increase in the mobile phone charges, representatives of Telsim explained the reasons for the price hikes to Kibris Postasi.

Deputy General Manager Fevzi Tanpınar of Telsim pointed out that the maximum tariff has not changed in the last four years. The 20 percent increase in prices has brought charges up to what they should be, he said.

Stating that production costs have reached an incredible level in the last four years, Tanpınar said, “The 20 percent increase we have introduced is still far below the charge it should be”, he said.

Northern Cyprus Turkcell Sales and Marketing Deputy General Manager Ali Gürler stated that as in many areas, the costs in the GSM sector are increasing and price revision is inevitable due to the effects of foreign exchange on the sector.

“We also offer a fixed price guarantee in order to protect our customers from increasing price hikes and will not be affected by the increase in the period”. Gürler said that the customer who opts to take out a contract can benefit from the fixed price guarantee throughout the term of the contract without being affected by inflation increases or increasing costs in the country.

Kibris Postasi