Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Service to all mobile phones, POS devices and vehicle tracking devices be interrupted for around five hours on Wednesday, 15 March, Yeniduzen reports.

The Information Technologies and Communications Authority (BTHK) stated that because of transition work from 4G to 5G, interruption will occur between 00.30 and 0.6.00 region by region.

Yeniduzen